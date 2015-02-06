Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perptual

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.25 pct

Payment Date March 06, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN CH0269697659

