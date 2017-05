** Shares in Indian power companies fall after exit polls show victory for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi state elections

** Aam Aadmi Party likely to win 38 seats in the 70-member New Delhi assembly

** AAP had cut power tariffs during its earlier stint at Delhi

** Tata Power Co Ltd shares fall 4.4 pct, while Reliance Infrastructure down 3.1 pct

** Tata Power gets almost fifth of revenues from Delhi, analysts say