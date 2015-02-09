** India cash rates at 8.00/8.10 pct after surging on Saturday. Friday's close was 7.90/7.95 pct

** RBI had to step in with a marginal standing facility (MSF) auction to inject funds on Saturday

** Traders said cash shortage came after removal of the export credit refinance facility by the central bank on Feb. 3

** The payment of service taxes due by the 7th of each month also intensified the cash crunch, they added

** Some traders said the MSF auction announcement came too late as banks had already paid hefty rates for two-day funds

** But lenders will now likely have to be better at planning cash needs in advance, they added

** Collateralised borrowing and lending operations (CBLO) rates are around 8 pct after zooming up to 76 pct on Saturday