** India cash rates at 8.00/8.10 pct after surging
on Saturday. Friday's close was 7.90/7.95 pct
** RBI had to step in with a marginal standing facility
(MSF) auction to inject funds on Saturday
** Traders said cash shortage came after removal of the
export credit refinance facility by the central bank on Feb. 3
** The payment of service taxes due by the 7th of each month
also intensified the cash crunch, they added
** Some traders said the MSF auction announcement came too
late as banks had already paid hefty rates for two-day funds
** But lenders will now likely have to be better at planning
cash needs in advance, they added
** Collateralised borrowing and lending operations (CBLO)
rates are around 8 pct after zooming up to 76 pct on Saturday