** Shares in India's Wokhardt Ltd gain as much as 2.5 pct

** Citigroup upgrades stock to "buy" from "sell"; increases price target to 1,880 rupees from 1,010 rupees

** U.S. business likely to deliver higher margins given the niche products in its portfolio - Citigroup

** Wockhardt's earnings could double, even on conservative assumptions, once it resolves issues at two plants under import alerts, Citi says

** On Thursday, Macquarie upgraded stock to "outperform"

** Shares in Wockhardt gained 123.2 percent in 2014, outperforming 31.4 pct rise in broader NSE index (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)