** Shares in India's Apollo Tyres Ltd plunges 16 pct to their lowest since Sept. 1

** Company reported a 45.5 pct fall in its December quarter profit late on Friday

** CIMB cuts price target to 262 rupees from 273.9

** CIMB says weak winter tyre demand in Europe and the closure Apollo's South African operations hurt quarterly earnings

** CIMB cuts its earnings per share forecast by 2-3 pct