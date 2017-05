** Shares in India's tyre manufacturers fall on rising rubber prices

** Apollo Tyres Ltd falls 15 pct, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd 4.1 pct, MRF Ltd 2.5 pct and Ceat Ltd 2.5 pct

** Rubber prices jumped 5 pct in the last one week on expectations of a hike in import duty, traders say

** Government may hike import duty on rubber to 30 pct from 20 in the upcoming budget - traders