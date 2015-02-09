PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Japan's SoftBank Corp :
* Says wholly owned subsidiary SFJ Capital Ltd has decided to fully redeem its preferred securities issued Sept 22, 2011
* Says SFJ Capital to redeem 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in preferred securities, redemption date May 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 118.8500 yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: