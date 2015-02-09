** Asia Resource Minerals said it would raise $100
mln through a share issue at 25 pence each, a 79 pct premium to
the stock's closing price on Friday
** Shares in the Indonesia-focused coal miner, formerly
known as Bumi, rose as much as 64.3 pct, touching a high of 23p
** ARMS said shares would be underwritten by a trust of Nat
Rothschild, the second-largest shareholder in ARMS with an about
18 pct stake
** The company also said it would talk to its bondholders to
extend the maturity of both $450 mln notes due July 2015 and
$500 mln notes due July 2017
