BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Hindalco Industries gains 2.4 pct
** Unit Novelis reported net income of $46 million in the third quarter, up from $13 million in the same period the prior year
** Novelis' operating profit was greater than expected due to higher volumes and better product mix in North America - analysts
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain