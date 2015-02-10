BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in India's JK Tyre and Industries gains as much as 14 pct, its biggest single-day gain in 1-1/2 months
** Company reported 56 pct rise in Dec-qtr net profit
** Operating margins were ahead of our estimates - Angel Broking
** Soft raw material prices coupled with operating leverage boosted margins, Angel Broking says (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain