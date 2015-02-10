** DLF falls as much as 5.8 pct to near 3-week low

** India's Competition Commission orders fresh probe against DLF Ltd-Business Standard

** India's BJP heading for election defeat in Delhi state at the hands of the Aam Aadmi or Common Man Party - vote trend

** The Aam Aadmi Party had in past made allegations of corruption against DLF

** DLF Q3 net profit down 9 pct on lower sales (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)