BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** DLF falls as much as 5.8 pct to near 3-week low
** India's Competition Commission orders fresh probe against DLF Ltd-Business Standard
** India's BJP heading for election defeat in Delhi state at the hands of the Aam Aadmi or Common Man Party - vote trend
** The Aam Aadmi Party had in past made allegations of corruption against DLF
** DLF Q3 net profit down 9 pct on lower sales (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain