** Shares in India's Tata Motors gain 1.4 pct

** BNP Paribas increases price target to 640 rupees, citing an 18 pct upside from its close on Monday; maintains "buy" rating

** Management guidance on margins appears conservative - BNP Paribas

** Expect Jaguar Land Rover's EBIDTA and EBIT margin to stay competitive and above three-year averages of 16 pct and 8 pct - BNP

** BNP expects volume growth to be fairly encouraging, at above 15 pct for FY15-17

