** Indian rupee gains sharply on dollar selling by a large engineering firm

** Traders say large private sector bank also seen selling greenback

** INR trading at 61.96/97 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.1650/1750

** Rupee can gain up to a maximum of 61.88 during session - traders

** Market watchful of central bank stepping in to buy greenback to prevent further gains in local unit

** Gains in domestic share market also boosting sentiment for unit; NSE index up 0.8 pct