BUZZ-India's oil explorers fall; refiners, airlines rise as oil prices pinned near 5-mth low
** Indian oil explorers fall with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.73 pct, while Oil India declines as much as 2.36 pct
** Suzlon Energy gains 5.4 pct
** Traders cite persistent speculation that billionaire and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's founder Dilip Shanghvi is looking to invest in the company in a personal capacity
** The rumours have been hitting markets through this month, sending Suzlon shares up 16 pct
** Suzlon on Feb. 3 denied getting any proposal from Dilip Shanghvi for its energy assets
** Dilip Shanghvi was not immediately reachable (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian oil explorers fall with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.73 pct, while Oil India declines as much as 2.36 pct
May 4 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as bank stocks climbed on a government move to tackle surging bad loans, while ICICI Bank rallied 9 percent after it said additions to non-performing loans would be lower this year.