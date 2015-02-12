** Suzlon Energy gains 5.4 pct

** Traders cite persistent speculation that billionaire and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's founder Dilip Shanghvi is looking to invest in the company in a personal capacity

** The rumours have been hitting markets through this month, sending Suzlon shares up 16 pct

** Suzlon on Feb. 3 denied getting any proposal from Dilip Shanghvi for its energy assets

** Dilip Shanghvi was not immediately reachable