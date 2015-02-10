** Reliance Industries falls 2.8 pct

** Traders cite uncertainty related to gas pricing after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), or common man party, returns to power

** AAP leader Avind Kejriwal had ordered an investigation into Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani over gas pricing last year when first elected as Delhi chief minister

** Return to power could also mark return to confrontational attitude by AAP with companies, traders say

** Other big companies fall: DLF is down 2.8 pct, Reliance Infrastructure 3.4 pct, Jet Airways (India) 5 pct

** Perceptions of companies success can often be tinged by politics in India