BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Reliance Industries falls 2.8 pct
** Traders cite uncertainty related to gas pricing after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), or common man party, returns to power
** AAP leader Avind Kejriwal had ordered an investigation into Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani over gas pricing last year when first elected as Delhi chief minister
** Return to power could also mark return to confrontational attitude by AAP with companies, traders say
** Other big companies fall: DLF is down 2.8 pct, Reliance Infrastructure 3.4 pct, Jet Airways (India) 5 pct
** Perceptions of companies success can often be tinged by politics in India
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain