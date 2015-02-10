Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility SA

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2045

Coupon 1.2 pct

Issue price 99.276

Reoffer price 99.276

Yield 1.229 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DZ, Goldman Sachs & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

