Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

Issue Amount 175 million euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 226.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Erste & Unicredit

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A1CB33

