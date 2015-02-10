Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier SA (CFF)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2020
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 99.432
Reoffer price 99.432
Yield 0.2395 pct
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBS, Credit Agricole CIB, Unicredit, Medio & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012536704
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)