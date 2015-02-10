Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Bangalore, Feb 10 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saur) Crushing 47,500 -1.04 48,000 Quality 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 33,000 -0.75 33,250 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37,550 -1.18 38,000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 39,000 0.00 39,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39,750 -2.45 40,750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 90,500 -0.55 91,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 26,500 0.00 26,500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. 21,800 0.00 21,800 cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17,350 -0.86 17,500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8,300 -2.35 8,500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 25,000 0.00 25,000 45/2.5 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7,300 1.39 7,200 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 9,500 -2.06 9,700 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28,200 -1.74 28,700 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14,500 -1.36 14,700 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 19,800 0.00 19,800 30/2.5 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow 450 -3.23 465 (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) 260 0.00 260 (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 440 0.00 440 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 132 0.00 132 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) NQ --- NQ 16/3.5 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 29,200 0.00 29,200 48/2.5 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) 15,500 0.00 15,500 (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 24,900 0.00 24,900 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7,700 0.00 7,700 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 667 -0.45 670 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 690 -1.43 700 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 642 -3.46 665 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 670 -1.47 680 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 810 -3.11 836 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 810 -1.82 825 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla 1,330 -1.48 1,350 (Export) VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 99,000 1.02 98,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 71,000 -0.28 71,200 3. Sunflower Oil 58,000 -1.69 59,000 4. Kardi Oil 87,500 0.00 87,500 5. Linseed Oil 77,500 0.00 77,500 6. Sesame Oil 75,000 0.00 75,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 53,800 -3.06 55,500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 83,000 -1.19 84,000 9. Mahua Oil NQ --- NQ 10. Karanja Oil 65,500 0.00 65,500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51,000 -0.97 51,500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil 57,000 -2.06 58,200 (Ex-Mumbai) 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45,300 -1.52 46,000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 60,500 -1.63 61,500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 53,000 0.00 53,000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 51,000 0.00 51,000 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 0.00 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 57,500 0.00 57,500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 70,000 0.00 70,000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 62,000 0.00 62,000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62,500 0.00 62,500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63,800 0.47 63,500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 94,500 0.00 94,500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 615 -1.60 625 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 665 -1.48 675 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla 36,000 0.00 36,000 Rs./Tons 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1,080 0.00 1,080 Indonesia US$MT 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil(1.75 FFA) C&F 1,100 0.00 1,100 India US$ M.T. Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12