Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
BANGALORE, Feb 10The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29400 ICS-201(B22mm) 29900 ICS-102(B22mm) 23000 ICS-103(23mm) 26700 ICS-104(24mm) 28900 ICS-202(26mm) 29800 ICS-105(26mm) 26600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 27000 ICS-105(27mm) 30100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 27500 ICS-105MMA(27) 28400 ICS-105PHR(28) 30700 ICS-105(28mm) 29600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 29700 ICS-105(29mm) 30100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 30300 ICS-105(30mm) 30800 ICS-105(31mm) 33200 ICS-106(32mm) 34200 ICS-107(34mm) 42400
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12