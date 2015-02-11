** Domestic flows are a rising hedge to high FII ownership, and could over time become a market driver - Citi

** Citi says foreign investors hold over 23 pct stake in top 500 companies in India

** Domestic fund flows almost matched foreign flows during Oct-Dec 2014

** Flows Bln Rupees

Foreign Portfolio Investors 143.30

Indian Mutual funds 142.13

Source: SEBI, NSDL

** Citi says insurers are still sellers although their pace is moderating

** FIIs in Oct-Dec bought in banks while cutting exposure in IT, pharma and staple stocks, Citi adds

** Says domestic investors bought industrials and materials but cut banks