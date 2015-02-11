BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
** Domestic flows are a rising hedge to high FII ownership, and could over time become a market driver - Citi
** Citi says foreign investors hold over 23 pct stake in top 500 companies in India
** Domestic fund flows almost matched foreign flows during Oct-Dec 2014
** Flows Bln Rupees
Foreign Portfolio Investors 143.30
Indian Mutual funds 142.13
Source: SEBI, NSDL
** Citi says insurers are still sellers although their pace is moderating
** FIIs in Oct-Dec bought in banks while cutting exposure in IT, pharma and staple stocks, Citi adds
** Says domestic investors bought industrials and materials but cut banks (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)