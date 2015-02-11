** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' shares may gain on unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries earnings

** Taro's margins increased by 70 bps to a record of 81.4 pct, beating estimates - Analysts

** Taro says Q3 sales rose 11.3 percent to $237.7 million

** Sun Pharma's Oct-Dec earnings will beat estimates on account of Taro's performance - traders

** Sun Pharma to announce quarterly earnings on Saturday - BSE