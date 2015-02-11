BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' shares may gain on unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries earnings
** Taro's margins increased by 70 bps to a record of 81.4 pct, beating estimates - Analysts
** Taro says Q3 sales rose 11.3 percent to $237.7 million
** Sun Pharma's Oct-Dec earnings will beat estimates on account of Taro's performance - traders
** Sun Pharma to announce quarterly earnings on Saturday - BSE (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct