BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
** Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP will stick to fiscal discipline despite Delhi election loss - Nomura
** Delhi elections could spur faster activity to ensure the reforms' impact is visible before the next election cycle - Edelweiss
** It's a wake-up call for government. The sharp fall in crude oil prices should be used in infrastructure to kick-start the economy - Macquarie
** An upstart anti-establishment party crushed India's ruling BJP in a Delhi state election on Tuesday
** Delhi election defeat raised fears BJP might now renege on some fiscal reforms - Traders
** Upcoming state elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal key for BJP - Analysts
** Macquarie adds ongoing correction provides a good opportunity to buy before the budget on Feb. 28
** Says industrial stocks are under-owned and will be big beneficiaries of a government-led infrastructure build
** Adds buy Larsen & Toubro, Crompton Greaves , IRB Infrastructure and JSW Energy (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)