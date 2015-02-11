** Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP will stick to fiscal discipline despite Delhi election loss - Nomura

** Delhi elections could spur faster activity to ensure the reforms' impact is visible before the next election cycle - Edelweiss

** It's a wake-up call for government. The sharp fall in crude oil prices should be used in infrastructure to kick-start the economy - Macquarie

** An upstart anti-establishment party crushed India's ruling BJP in a Delhi state election on Tuesday

** Delhi election defeat raised fears BJP might now renege on some fiscal reforms - Traders

** Upcoming state elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal key for BJP - Analysts

** Macquarie adds ongoing correction provides a good opportunity to buy before the budget on Feb. 28

** Says industrial stocks are under-owned and will be big beneficiaries of a government-led infrastructure build

** Adds buy Larsen & Toubro, Crompton Greaves , IRB Infrastructure and JSW Energy