COLOMBO, Feb 11 Sri Lanka's central bank issued the following treasury bill auction results on Wednesday: Bids Amount Avg yield (in pct) received accepted this last week week 91-day 8,930 5,130 5.88 5.82 182-day 9,430 5,355 5.98 5.90 364-day 14,165 3,259 6.10 6.05 Total 32,525 13,744 NOTE: Bids are in millions of rupees, yields in percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)