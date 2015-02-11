Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(PSHypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 141 million swiss franc

Maturity Date October 16, 2019

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price 100.4920

Reoffer price 100.4920

Reoffer yield 0.461 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0271288547

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 419 million swiss franc

Maturity Date May 07, 2035

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 101.1180

Reoffer price 101.1180

Reoffer yield 0.815 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH271288554

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 05,2028

Lead Manager(s) CS, SVR & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

