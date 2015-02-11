Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date February 20, 2023

Coupon 0.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.45 pct

Payment Date February 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A12T7R3

