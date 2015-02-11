UPDATE 3-Allianz upbeat on 2017 after first quarter, despite tough market
Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date Devember 9, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.882
Yield 1.396 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 3.75 pct Septmber, 2019
Payment Date February 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
ISIN XS1190712320
* Q1 revenues up 2.5 pct, net profit down 15 pct (Updates with details on combined ratio, asset management; fresh share price; wraps in CEO statements on acquisitions)
