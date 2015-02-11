Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement EPIC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 3 months Libor + 10 basis points
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Discount Margin 3 months Libor + 10 basis points
Payment Date February 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & JPMorgan
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1190711272
