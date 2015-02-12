** Indian auto component manufacturer Bosch may gain on inclusion in MSCI India and the MSCI Emerging market index

** Changes in constituents of the MSCI indexes will take place as of the close of Feb. 27, 2015

** Stock trades at 49.52 times of 1-year forward earnings vs 17.2 times of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Bosch up 21.8 pct YTD vs a 4.2 pct gain in India's broader NSE index