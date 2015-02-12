India's NSE index down after hitting record high; oil explorers hit
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain
** Indian auto component manufacturer Bosch may gain on inclusion in MSCI India and the MSCI Emerging market index
** Changes in constituents of the MSCI indexes will take place as of the close of Feb. 27, 2015
** Stock trades at 49.52 times of 1-year forward earnings vs 17.2 times of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Bosch up 21.8 pct YTD vs a 4.2 pct gain in India's broader NSE index
** Indian oil explorers fall with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.73 pct, while Oil India declines as much as 2.36 pct