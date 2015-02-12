** India's weight in the MSCI emerging market index increases by 8-10 bps post quarterly index review - Analysts

** India can expect an incremental inflow of $150 mln-200 mln due to increased weightage, analysts add

** Changes in constituents of the MSCI indexes will take place as of the close of Feb. 27, 2015 (bit.ly/1DHGHA3)

** Weight of ACC, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp also rises in MSCI India index - Analysts

** Also, auto component manufacturer Bosch may gain on inclusion in MSCI India and the MSCI emerging market index