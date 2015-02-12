India's NSE index down after hitting record high; oil explorers hit
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain
** Voltas Ltd shares fall as much 6.1 pct
** Shares hit near 1-month low
** The consumer goods company makes provisions of 1.9 bln rupees related to Sidra project in December quarter
** Operating margin, adjusting for Sidra provision, stood at 6 pct which were lower than estimate - analysts
** Consolidated profit up 73 pct at 1.07 bln rupees
** Indian oil explorers fall with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.73 pct, while Oil India declines as much as 2.36 pct