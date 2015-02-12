** Voltas Ltd shares fall as much 6.1 pct

** Shares hit near 1-month low

** The consumer goods company makes provisions of 1.9 bln rupees related to Sidra project in December quarter

** Operating margin, adjusting for Sidra provision, stood at 6 pct which were lower than estimate - analysts

** Consolidated profit up 73 pct at 1.07 bln rupees