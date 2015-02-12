** State Bank of India, India's largest bank by assets, falls 1.9 percent

** Lender's Dec-qtr gross bad loans would be 5.9 pct of advances, compared with 4.89 pct in the Sept-qtr, several traders say

** Fresh slippage or incremental addition to bad loans can equal 95 billion rupees ($1.52 billion), traders add

** SBI is due to post its Dec-qtr results on Friday

** SBI in November warned improving loan quality will take time

($1 = 62.4200 Indian rupees)