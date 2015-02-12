BUZZ-India's oil explorers fall; refiners, airlines rise as oil prices pinned near 5-mth low
** Indian oil explorers fall with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.73 pct, while Oil India declines as much as 2.36 pct
** State Bank of India, India's largest bank by assets, falls 1.9 percent
** Lender's Dec-qtr gross bad loans would be 5.9 pct of advances, compared with 4.89 pct in the Sept-qtr, several traders say
** Fresh slippage or incremental addition to bad loans can equal 95 billion rupees ($1.52 billion), traders add
** SBI is due to post its Dec-qtr results on Friday
** SBI in November warned improving loan quality will take time
