ASEAN+3 grouping warns on shift towards protectionism
YOKOHAMA, May 5 A shift towards protectionism poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.
Feb 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bpifrance Financement
Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 102.201
Yield 0.415 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct 2021 FRTR
Payment Date February 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN FR0012243814
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
YOKOHAMA, May 5 A shift towards protectionism poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.
May 5Suzhou New District Hi-tech Industrial Co Ltd :