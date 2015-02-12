Bangladesh Petroleum seeks up to 1.06 mln T oil products
SINGAPORE, May 5 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp is seeking up to 1.06 million tonnes of gasoil, jet fuel and high sulphur fuel oil, a tender document showed on Friday.
BANGALORE, Feb 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29400 ICS-201(B22mm) 29900 ICS-102(B22mm) 22300 ICS-103(23mm) 26800 ICS-104(24mm) 28600 ICS-202(26mm) 30000 ICS-105(26mm) 26700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 27100 ICS-105(27mm) 30300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 27600 ICS-105MMA(27) 28500 ICS-105PHR(28) 30900 ICS-105(28mm) 29700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 29900 ICS-105(29mm) 30200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 30400 ICS-105(30mm) 30900 ICS-105(31mm) 33300 ICS-106(32mm) 34300 ICS-107(34mm) 42500
SINGAPORE, May 5 Bangladesh Petroleum Corp is seeking up to 1.06 million tonnes of gasoil, jet fuel and high sulphur fuel oil, a tender document showed on Friday.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction