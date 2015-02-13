Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- May 10, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 10 Nagpur, May 10 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing belts. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices. About 1,600 bags of gram and 1,900 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM