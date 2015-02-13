** Lupin gains 3.5 pct, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is up 2.3 pct, while Cipla surges 5 pct

** Foreign buying, robust management commentary in post results conference call helps - Analysts

** India cbank says foreign investors can invest up to 49 percent in Lupin

** Cipla's results are below estimates but the management commentary on Teva JV and Jay Precision acquisition provides comfort - Analysts

** Cipla Q3 profit up 15.5 pct

** Glenmark's results adjusted for rouble's impact are decent, an analyst with a foreign broker said.

** Glenmark Q3 profit down 48 pct