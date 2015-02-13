BUZZ-India's IDBI Bank falls; cenbank starts 'corrective action' over bad loans
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday
** Lupin gains 3.5 pct, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is up 2.3 pct, while Cipla surges 5 pct
** Foreign buying, robust management commentary in post results conference call helps - Analysts
** India cbank says foreign investors can invest up to 49 percent in Lupin
** Cipla's results are below estimates but the management commentary on Teva JV and Jay Precision acquisition provides comfort - Analysts
** Cipla Q3 profit up 15.5 pct
** Glenmark's results adjusted for rouble's impact are decent, an analyst with a foreign broker said.
** Glenmark Q3 profit down 48 pct
** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, fall as much as 3.4 pct