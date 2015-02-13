BUZZ-India's IDBI Bank falls; cenbank starts 'corrective action' over bad loans
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday
** Shares in India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd down 3.1 pct
** The company reported a 69 pct decline in December quarter profits
** Execution of projects has not yet picked up and the sector remains mired in myriad issues - HDFC Securities
** Higher competitive intensity, slower execution and rigid fixed costs will threaten BHEL's margins and growth - HDFC
** BHEL shares appreciated 32.3 percent in December quarter, significantly outperforming a 3.9 pct gain in the NSE index in the same period
** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, fall as much as 3.4 pct