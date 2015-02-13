** Shares in India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd down 3.1 pct

** The company reported a 69 pct decline in December quarter profits

** Execution of projects has not yet picked up and the sector remains mired in myriad issues - HDFC Securities

** Higher competitive intensity, slower execution and rigid fixed costs will threaten BHEL's margins and growth - HDFC

** BHEL shares appreciated 32.3 percent in December quarter, significantly outperforming a 3.9 pct gain in the NSE index in the same period