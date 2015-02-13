BRIEF-Crest Ventures sets dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Mahindra & Mahindra gains as much as 5.2 pct
** Heads towards biggest daily gain since Aug. 2014
** Q3 net profit up 1 pct, beating estimates on back of lower taxes
** Reported tax rate comes lower at 15 pct vs estimate of 24 pct - Religare (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago