BRIEF-Crest Ventures sets dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** State Bank of India shares jump 8 pct, heading towards their biggest daily gain since May 2014
** Stable asset quality, near oversold cash stock sparks short-covering in derivatives - dealers
** Bad loans as a percentage of total loans were 4.9 pct for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 4.89 pct a quarter earlier
** Speculation that gross bad loans would be 5.9 pct of advances had weighed on the stock earlier
** Fresh slippages at 70.4 bln vs expectation of 90 bln and higher than expected write-offs at 51 bln contained bad loans - Analysts
** SBI's 14-day RSI was at 35.3 on Thursday's close with stock trading near lower bollinger band
** SBI sparks rally in other state-run banks: Canara Bank up 4 pct, Oriental Bank of Commerce gains 3.8 pct, Bank of India advances 3.5 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago