** State Bank of India shares jump 8 pct, heading towards their biggest daily gain since May 2014

** Stable asset quality, near oversold cash stock sparks short-covering in derivatives - dealers

** Bad loans as a percentage of total loans were 4.9 pct for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 4.89 pct a quarter earlier

** Speculation that gross bad loans would be 5.9 pct of advances had weighed on the stock earlier

** Fresh slippages at 70.4 bln vs expectation of 90 bln and higher than expected write-offs at 51 bln contained bad loans - Analysts

** SBI's 14-day RSI was at 35.3 on Thursday's close with stock trading near lower bollinger band

** SBI sparks rally in other state-run banks: Canara Bank up 4 pct, Oriental Bank of Commerce gains 3.8 pct, Bank of India advances 3.5 pct