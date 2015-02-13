** Index heavyweight ITC Ltd gains 2.2 pct

** Company to buy "Savlon" and "Shower To Shower" brands from Johnson & Johnson for use in India

** The two brands together reported 900 mln rupees ($14.5 mln) sales in the FY14 with Savlon antiseptic soap, liquid and hand washes clocking 650 mln rupees - Religare

** Acquired brands constitute nearly 1 pct of ITC's non-cigarette sales but have huge scope of growth given its distribution reach, analysts say ($1 = 62.1800 Indian rupee)