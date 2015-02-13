BRIEF-Palm Hills Developments raises FY sales target to EGP 9.5 bln
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation
(IFC)
Issue Amount 6.25 billion Indian Rupee
Maturity Date June 3,2019
Coupon 7.8 pct
Issue price 109.428
Reoffer price 109.428
Reoffer yield 5.303 pct
Spread Minus 242 basis points
Underlying govt bond 7.28 pct June 2019 IGB
Payment Date February 24,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, DB & JPM
Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody's) & AAA (stable)(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg & Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 26.25 billion Indian Rupee when fungible
ISIN US45950VCV62
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: