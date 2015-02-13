Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 185 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 2, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.0 pct

Payment Date March 2, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0267596697

