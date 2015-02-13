BRIEF-India's MPS march-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol profit 158.7 million rupees versus 223.1 million rupees year ago
* Says appointed Shekhar Gandhi as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2puIQLy) Further company coverage: