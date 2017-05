** Shares of Australia's NSL Consolidated rise as much as 28.5 pct to their highest in the last four months

** The bulk-commodity company signed an iron-ore offtake agreement with Indian steel producer BMM Ispat

** The company expects the offtake agreement to help finance the non-equity funding to build its wet beneficiation plant

** Company's P/Sales ratio of 485.30 is higher than the sector average of 382.03

** About 17.8 mln shares changed hands in trading on Monday, over ten times the 30-day average of 1.3 mln shares (Reuters Messaging: nitin.sj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)