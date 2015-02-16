** Suzlon Energy shares jump as much as 18.75 pct, to their highest intraday level since September at 22.80 rupees

** Founder of India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc , Dilip Sanghvi, agreed to buy a 23 pct stake in the Indian wind turbine maker for about $290 million

** Transaction triggers open offer at 18 rupees/share for another 26 pct stake by Sanghvi and related entities

** Though the open offer price is below Friday's close of 19.20 rupees, traders are enthused due to Sanghvi's ownership

** Dilip Sanghvi made Sun Pharma, a first generation company, into India's largest drug maker with a market capitalisation of $31.39 bln