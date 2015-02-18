BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG rises on profit jump
** Petronet LNG Ltd rises as much as 4.6 pct to highest since April 21
(Corrects surname of Sun Pharma's founder to Shanghvi, from Sanghvi)
** Suzlon Energy shares jump as much as 18.75 pct, to their highest intraday level since September at 22.80 rupees
** Founder of India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc , Dilip Shanghvi, agreed to buy a 23 pct stake in the Indian wind turbine maker for about $290 million
** Transaction triggers open offer at 18 rupees/share for another 26 pct stake by Shanghvi and related entities
** Though the open offer price is below Friday's close of 19.20 rupees, traders are enthused due to Sanghvi's ownership
** Dilip Shanghvi made Sun Pharma, a first generation company, into India's largest drug maker with a market capitalisation of $31.39 bln
** Shares of Biocon fall as much as 6.1 pct to lowest since Jan. 23