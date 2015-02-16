** Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd shares surge as much as 8.1 pct

** Mark the highest intraday level since January 2013 at 119 rupees

** Oct-Dec profit jumps to 672.9 mln rupees ($10.84 mln) from 51 million rupees a year earlier

** Q3 profit ahead of expectations on recognition of commercial sales in Kurla - Analysts

** JP Morgan upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises the target to 140 rupees from 100 rupees

** Says company transforming into Mumbai's largest affordable housing developer ($1 = 62.0850 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)