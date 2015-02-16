BRIEF-India's Astec Lifesciences March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 34.9 million rupees versus 8.9 million rupees year ago
** Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd shares surge as much as 8.1 pct
** Mark the highest intraday level since January 2013 at 119 rupees
** Oct-Dec profit jumps to 672.9 mln rupees ($10.84 mln) from 51 million rupees a year earlier
** Q3 profit ahead of expectations on recognition of commercial sales in Kurla - Analysts
** JP Morgan upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises the target to 140 rupees from 100 rupees
** Says company transforming into Mumbai's largest affordable housing developer ($1 = 62.0850 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees