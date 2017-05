** Unitech Ltd stock surges as much as 10.2 pct

** Shares heading towards their biggest daily gain since last September

** Traders buy Unitech's out-of-money call options ahead of earnings on hopes of an extended rally in the stock

** Unitech's 17.5 strike Feb call added 900,000 shares in open interest while 27.5 strikes added 747,000 shares on Friday- NSE

** Company said after market hours Friday its December-quarter profit rose to 433.4 mln rupees

