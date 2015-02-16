BUZZ-India's oil explorers fall; refiners, airlines rise as oil prices pinned near 5-mth low
** Indian oil explorers fall with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.73 pct, while Oil India declines as much as 2.36 pct
** Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gain as much as 2.7 pct, to their highest in two weeks
** Credit Suisse upgrades stock to "outperform" from "neutral" and raises target to 1,490 rupees from 1,400 rupees
** Says launch of new utility vehicle in FY16 to help improve performance gradually
** M&M has clear road in FY16 versus competitors, the investment bank adds
** Trades at 18.27x 1-yr forward earnings vs 20.63x for peers - Thomson Reuters data
