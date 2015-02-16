Feb 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Jura SA

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date March 04, 2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.7280

Reoffer price 100.7280

Spread 56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date March 04, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0271737097

